Modern Love Hyderabad: A bouquet of 6 heart-warming stories set to release on July 8; Details Inside

The Hyderabad edition of the anthology Modern Love is set to release on 8 July 2022. Modern Love Hyderabad by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam will showcase a bouquet of 6 heart-warming stories that explore the various facets, shades and emotions of love across myriad human relationships.

Produced under the banner of SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original Series is inspired by the popular New York Times column, presents unique, quintessential and relatable stories of love that are rooted in the City of Pearls.

The anthology includes –

1. MY UNLIKELY PANDEMIC DREAM PARTNER – directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Revathy and Nithya Menen

2. FUZZY, PURPLE AND FULL OF THORNS - directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma

3. WHAT CLOWN WROTE THIS SCRIPT!– directed by Uday Gurrala, features Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair

4. WHY DID SHE LEAVE ME THERE…? - directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya

5. ABOUT THAT RUSTLE IN THE BUSHES – directed by Devika Bahudhanam, features Ulka Gupta and Naresh

6. FINDING YOUR PENGUIN… – directed by Venkatesh Maha, features Komalee Prasad

"Unlike New York and Mumbai, which are megapolises, the charm of Modern Love Hyderabad lies in the fact that it is a city which has witnessed rapid modernisation in the last decade or so, while keeping in touch with its multi-cultural roots. This made for an excellent study in how the true cultural essence and social fabric of the city could feature in these stories of modern love," said showrunner and one of the directors, Nagesh Kukunoor.

