Modern Love Hyderabad Review: A lovely and heartwarming series that is worth your time

Cast: Nithya Menen, Revathi, Malavika Nair, Naresh Agasthya and Suhasini Maniratnam

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, etc.

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Modern Love Hyderabad is the new Telugu original on Amazon Prime Video. Nagesh Kukunoor is the creative producer of the show and multiple directors came forward to direct different segments of the show. The series is based on the American television series Modern Love which itself is based on the weekly column of the same name published by The New York Times.

1. Why did she leave me there? by Nagesh Kukunoor

This segment features Naresh Agasthya and Suhasini Maniratnam in the lead roles. The segment traces the journey of an orphan who rose to the CEO of an MNC. The story is all about Naresh tapping his emotional past and reminiscing his journey from where he started his life.

2. Finding Your Penguin by Venkatesh Maha

This segment features Komalee Prasad in the lead role. She plays a microbiologist in the segment who is very confused about who to choose as a partner. After failing in a relationship, Komalee is clueless about who to accept and how to find her real one. It is quite a fascinating tale of a young woman finding her penguin.

3. My unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner by Nagesh Kukunoor

The segment features Revathy and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. They play mother and daughter in the series. Nithya walks out of her home after having differences with her mother but meets her again when she undergoes knee surgery. It is the time when the lockdown is announced. The rest of the tale is about how their relationship underwent a restart which is very emotional and moving.

4. About the Rustle in the Business by Devika Bahudhanam

Ulka Gupta, Divya Vani, and senior actor Naresh headline this segment. Ulka Gupta had a failed marriage of one day. She is tired of obeying the orders of her parents and wants to be on her own. In the process, she meets different people to understand if they match her vibe. However, her father's overprotectiveness becomes a burden to her. The tale has a twist at the end which is unexpected and emotional.

5. What clone wrote the script by Uday Gurrala

This is the best part of the series. Featuring Abhijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair in the lead roles, the segment tells the story of a senior producer and a standup comedian. Exploring the urban relationships, disappointments, and harsh realities, the tale is very relatable.

6. Fuzzy people and full of thrones by Nagesh Kukunoor

Featuring Aadi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma in the lead roles, the segment tells us the tale of an urban couple who opts for a live-in relationship. When one of the partner's past relationships keeps coming into their relationship, the hell breaks loose. Subtle performances in this segment makes it a decent watch.

On the whole, it's worth a watch.

Also Read: Kaduva Review: A well-designed commercial entertainer; Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers another paisa vasool film