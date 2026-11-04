Modha Rathri 2: Director confirms sequel for Dorothy’s Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar starrer comedy drama

Modha Rathri, starring Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, was released in theatres on August 21, 2026, and went on to become a sleeper hit. Helmed by debutant Raja Karuppasamy, the film has continued to receive attention following its OTT debut. Now, it seems that a sequel is also on the way.

Modha Rathri 2: Director confirms sequel for Rishikanth and Anishma starrer movie

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Speaking with SS Music, director Raja Karuppasamy confirmed that a sequel is in the works, joking that they need to make a living. The filmmaker mentioned that the second instalment will directly follow the first film, continuing its storyline rather than introducing a completely new set of characters. When asked for further details, the director added that more information would be revealed eventually.

Modha Rathri follows Maruthanyagam, aka Maruthu, and Muthuselvi, aka Muthu, two individuals forced into an arranged marriage despite being in love with other people. Maruthu returns from Dubai after five years, still haunted by the loss of his former girlfriend, who took her own life due to her family's opposition to their relationship.

Meanwhile, Muthu is unwilling to marry Maruthu as her mother disapproves of her relationship with her boyfriend. Despite her attempts to escape, she eventually gets married.

On their wedding night, Muthu attempts to run away, but Maruthu discovers her plan. The two decide to meet her boyfriend so that they can elope, but he gets cold feet and advises them to stay together before leaving them behind.

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Meanwhile, both families discover the couple's past relationships and get into heated arguments over the marriage. With the help of a local priest, Maruthu and Muthu gradually understand each other's heartbreaks, grow closer, and decide to give their marriage a chance. The film ends at daybreak, with the newlyweds sharing a cheerful conversation at a temple.

Featuring Rishikanth and Youth actress Anishma Anilkumar in the lead roles, the film also stars Shelly Kishore, Chetan, Bagavathi Perumal, A. Venkatesh, Abdool Lee, and others in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Interestingly, Rishikanth recently played the lead role in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Dorothy , co-starring Sananth and Keerthy Suresh.

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