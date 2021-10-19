Mogali Rekulu fame Pavithra Nath's wife Sasi Rekha exposes him of harassing her; Makes shocking revelations

In a shocking piece of news, Mogali Rekulu serial fame Pavithra Nath's wife Sasi Rekha has made some sensational comments while exposing her husband of cheating and harassing her. In a video interview, Sasi Rekha reveals Pavithra Nath is mad about girls and that he roams with girls late in the night and talks to them all day on phone.

He brings girls home in the name of showing their astrology and when I try to question him, he hits me back. He drinks at night and shouts at me and harasses me every day. When I told his parents, they never said anything to his son and after one year, they threw me out of the house. They didn't support or take any responsibility," Sasi Rekha reveals in the video.

Pavithra Nath's wife breaks down while revealing that he had even tortured her to give birth to children and used to hit her to the wall if she answered him back. They have two kids- an 18-month old daughter and a 2-year-old son. Sasi Rekha has already filed FIR and is seeking a divorce from her actor-husband. However, he has been forcing her to be in the marriage and has been insulting her parents for dowry.

Check out the full video below:

