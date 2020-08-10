Mohan Babu and family pose for a perfect family portrait as their little princess Ayra turns one; See PHOTOS

In the photo shared by Vishnu Manchu on his Instagram space, Mohan Babu and his kids along with their spouses and children were seen.

As Tollywood star Vishnu Manchu and his wife Viranica Reddy’s younger daughter Ayra turned one, the whole Manchu family posed for a beautiful family portrait. In the photo shared by Vishnu Manchu on his Instagram space, Mohan Babu and his kids along with their spouses and children were seen. They were all dressed regally and it looked like a fairy tale photograph. They were seen in beautiful long flowing white gowns and sarees with bright red floral designs.

On the other hand, the men in the Manchu family were seen in pure white blazers, safari suits and formal shirts. Sharing the photo, Vishnu Manchu wrote on his Instagram space, “My Tribe!”. Vishnu also shared another photo, I which he and his wife were seen posing a beautiful pose with all the kids of the family. In another photo, the women of the family were seen. Sharing the Smarita Vinnakota photograph, Vishnu wrote, “The lovely Manchu ladies!”

Finally, Vishnu shared a portrait of his little baby Ayra. In the photo, she was seen radiating with a smile. Sharing it, Vishnu wrote, “The Star of the day. My Ayra Vidya Manchu turns one today!” Yesterday, Ayra turned one. Vishnu and Viranika tied the knot in 2008 and they have two kids. His elder twins are Viviana and Ariaana Manchu. He also has a son named Avram Manchu. Ayra was welcomed to the Manchu family on August 9, 2019.

