Mohan Babu & Manchu clan enjoy 'legendary dinner' with Mohanlal at their residence; See priceless PICS

Mohan Babu's Manchu clan is one of the popular and influential families in the industry. Lakshmi Manchu took to Instagram and shared photos with the Manchu clan and superstar Mohanlal as they had a legendary dinner. In the photos, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, wife Nirmala Devi, Vishnu Manchu, his wife Viranica and Mohanlal can be seen posing with happy smiles.

From Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth to Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, the family maintains a good cordial relationship with every actor in the film industry. The Lucifer actor, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy, has decided to pay a visit to his friend, Mohan Babu and spend quality time.

Sharing the pictures, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “That's one hell of a LEGENDARY DINNER with the "M"s of the "M"ovies!! #LakshmiUnfiltered #Family.”

Vishnu Manchu also shared the photos with 'Legendary Mohanlal' and wrote, "What a Night! How is it possible for Shri. @mohanlal to be a Master Actor/ Chef/ Singer/ Magician/ Director/ Producer/ businessman/ stage performer/ and the list goes on? That’s why he is a Legend. If only all@of you knew how cool he is. The most chilled and full of life. Looking forward for more times like this."

Mohanlal is busy with the shoot of Bro Daddy in Hyderabad since June 15, 2021. Touted to be a family entertainer, Bro Daddy, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles.