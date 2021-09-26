Mohan Babu replies to Pawan Kalyan after his fiery speech at the pre release event of Republic

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan at the pre-release event of Republic yesterday named Mohan Babu for being silent on the movie ticket pricing issue. While addressing issues with the Andhra Pradesh government regarding ticket fares and screening of shows, PK also dragged Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi into his controversial speech. Now, Mohan Babu has replied saying he will speak at the right time.

Mohan Babu's message to Pawan Kalyan in Telugu loosely translates as, "Drag me into this topic for a long time. Happy. Now our elections are taking place. My son Manchu Vishnu is aware of the fact that he stood in our election ring. Elections will be held on October 10. After that I will wholeheartedly answer every word you ask. The important thing you have to do in the meantime is to get Vishnu Babu, like your brother, to vote for his team and win. "Thank you."

Meanwhile, actor Nani reacted to Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's speech yesterday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Keeping aside the political differences between Pawan Kalyan sir and AP Government. The film industry issues addressed are genuine and needs immediate attention. Thank you @PawanKalyan sir."

He further wrote, "As a member of film fraternity I humbly request @ysjagan gaaru and concerned Ministers to look in to it before it gets too late for the cinema to revive."

