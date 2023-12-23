Mohan Babu shares UPDATES about Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa; first schedule completed in New Zealand

Vishnu Manchu is undeniably one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor, who has featured in over 20 films, has the ability to entertain the audience like no other. He is currently filming for his upcoming film Kannappa, which is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

Recently the makers of the film shared its first look poster, which featured Vishnu Manchu as a warrior, aiming his arrow at a Shiva Lingam, with the backdrop of a lush green forest. In the latest update, producer Mohan Babu, who also plays an important character in the film, took to his social media to reveal that the first schedule of the film has been completed in New Zealand. He also added that the schedule included close to 600 of Hollywood and India’s biggest actors, and technicians from Thailand and New Zealand. He also added that the crew was now returning to India, after the first schedule which lasted 90 days.

What we know about Kannappa so far

Kannappa is touted to be an action adventure film, based on the life of the Bhakta Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The story was written by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Thota Prasad, Eashwar Reddy and G. Nageswara Reddy, and was converted to a screenplay by Vishnu Manchu, who also plays the eponymous character.

It was reported earlier this year that Vishnu Manchu had encountered an accident while filming an action sequence that involved close-range drone shots. The incident occurred during the first schedule, where a drone malfunctioned and collided with Vishnu’s hand, causing injuries. The actor was promptly taken to the hospital, and received medical assistance.

Cast and Crew of Kannappa

The film is also said to feature an ensemble cast including Preity Mukundan, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo and many more in prominent roles. Additionally, it is rumored that Mohanlal and Prabhas will be featured in an extended cameo. However, there is no confirmation regarding this.

The film has been bankrolled by Mohan Babu, under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, while Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma have been roped in for the film’s music. Sheldon Chau cranks the camera for the film, and Kecha Khamphakdee has choreographed the action sequences.

