Mohan Babu's younger brother M Rangaswamy passes away

Mohan Babu's younger brother M Rangaswamy due to massive cardiac arrest. The actor took his last breath at a private hospital on Wednesday.

He was reportedly rushed to the private hospital in Tirupati for treatment, but despite all the efforts from the doctors he couldn’t be saved. The tragic demise has left Dr. Mohan Babu’s family in shock.

Rangaswamy live in Tirupathi and was a farmer by profession. He was also involved in a few charitable activities run by the Manchu family for several years.

Mohan Babu was born to Manchu Narayanaswamy Naidu and Manchu Lakshmamma in the Modhugulapalem village near the banks of the river Swarnamukhi. He grew up with his three younger brothers, Ranganatha Chowdary, Ramachandra Chowdary, Krishna and his sister Vijaya.