Mohan Raman clears the air after rumours surface about his role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Taking to Twitter, senior actor Mohan Raman cleared the air about rumours on his role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

A couple of months back, senior actor Mohan Raman revealed that he will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. While many reports on the characters of the cast members are making the sounds on social media, it was also reported that Mohan Raman will be seen as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar. Clearing the air on such rumours, Mohan Raman requested people not to believe anything unless it is from Madras Talkies.

Mohan Raman has confirmed his role in the ace director’s magnum opus on Twitter earlier in December last year. While this news has excited the fans of Mani Ratnam, fans of the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan are taking to social media with their speculations for what role would the senior actor be playing. Since the makers have not officially revealed anyone’s role in the film, we can’t help but wait for an official word.

As per my contract I cannot talk about the role etc..... So you can keep guessing and you will not get either a yes or a no from me. Ha ha ha. Thank you. — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) May 1, 2020

The news came to light when Mohan shared a picture of himself from National Film Awards ceremony. When his fans enquired him about his new bearded look, he revealed that he has been growing beard for his role in Ponniyin Selvan. He also mentioned that he will be working for the movie until June 2020. After the makers wrapped up the shooting schedule in Thailand, few schedules were happening in the southern states of India. However, the shooting has been brought to a halt due to the lockdown for COVID-19.

