Mohanal papped in Mumbai; Aces his airport look with swag

Mohanlal is one of the country’s biggest superstars who has rarely made his appearance in Bollywood other than in Company and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag many years back. There are always rumours of a hopeful project in the making whenever he makes an airport appearance before the media in Mumbai. Earlier today, the paps spotted the Malayalam actor in town. The simplicity in his looks has been a highlight of this celebrity sighting.

Mohanlal amazes with his unassuming appearances

Mohanlal was spotted donning a simple white shirt and black pants with a thick beard, to support the elegant simplicity. The actor is currently shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s magnum opus wrestling epic Malaikottai Vaaliban. The previous schedule of the film was shot in Rajasthan. There has been no confirmation on the reason behind his Mumbai visit but, nonetheless, fans have started speculating a handful of possible outcomes. Some speculate that he will be shooting a schedule of “Malaikottai Vaaliban” in Mumbai. However, another rumour going around is that he will be prepping for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s sequel directorial effort Empuraan. The film is touted to be the most expensive Malayalam film mounted to date. However, there have been no official confirmations from Mohanlal or his team on this front.

Fans are all hyped for Empuraan and the biggies to follow

Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer is being planned out as a Pan-Indian film and has been in its nascent pre-production stage for some time now and is also said to be shot in many parts of Mumbai and other foreign locations. There are also reports coming in about his hopeful return to Telugu cinema with the road film “Vrushabha”, which will begin shooting soon. Mohanlal will be next seen in Super Star Rajinikanth’s upcoming action entertainer “Jailer” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Fans of the star can expect some huge updates in the coming days.