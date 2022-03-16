Mohandas teaser OUT: Vishnu Vishal is ready to intrigue you with a complex nail biter

South star Karthi and ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj have unveiled the highly-discussed teaser of Vishnu Vishal-led Mohandas . From the looks of it, the actor will be seen playing the titular role in a pretty complex suspense thriller directed by Murali Karthik of Kalavu fame. This almost 2-minute teaser opens with a voiceover narrating the tale of a hungry lion and a deer in a forest. These animals are later compared with the leads Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Rajesh. The clip is packed with some spine-chilling visuals.

The star is said to play a serial murderer in the film and his character seems to enjoy multiple layers. This will be the first grey character in the actor's career, who is known for experimenting with challenging roles. Others who will be a crucial part of the film's cast are Indrajith, Karunakaran, Lallu, Prakash Raghavan, and Shariq Hassan, along with others. Vishnu Vishal has backed the project written by Aravind Murali.

Check out the teaser below:

More about the technical crew, Vignesh Rajagopalan has performed the cinematography and Kripakaran has handled the editing. The music for Mohandas has been rendered by Sundaramurthy KS. Stunt master Anbariv has choreographed the high-octane power-packed action sequences for Vishnu Vishal's next.