Mohandas: Vishnu Vishal's GF Jwala Gutta is all praises for actor's new shirtless intense look from the film

Vishnu Vishal, who has geared up for his film 'FIR' directed by Manu Anand, is grabbing all the attention over the first look of his upcoming film, Mohandas. The actor recently released the first teaser as the title announcement of the film and it received good response on social media. Mohandas will see Vishnu Vishal play a character with grey shades and his new shirtless avatar in the new poster hints about the same. Vishnu Vishal's GF Jwala Gutta also praised the actor's new look from Mohandas.

She commented, "Wah re Wah....congratulations team!!" The Tamil star was quick to reply with hugging emoticons. It did not stop there as Jwala sent her heart and kiss for the same. Ever since they have confirmed about their relationship, the two have not been holding back on the PDA and its super cute. Check out their tweets below as they indulge in social media PDA.

Coming back to Mohandas, the film is bankrolled under Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner. The music of the film is given by KS Sundaramurthy.

Kalavu-fame Murali Karthick recently in an interview with CinemaExpress revealed how VV was first hesitant about playing a character with negative shades. However, he later agreed to do with few corrections.

