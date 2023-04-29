Mohanlal adorably feeds wife Suchitra Mohanlal cake as they celebrate 35th wedding anniversary; see post

Here's a sweet glimpse into their wedding anniversary celebrations!

Mohanlal, one of the biggest stars in the country, is celebrating his wedding anniversary, with his wife Suchitra Mohanlal today. The couple tied the knot on this very day, in the year 1988. And, they are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary. On the occasion of his wedding anniversary, Mohanlal made a heartwarming post on his Twitter and shared a peek into his wedding anniversary celebrations.



Mohanlal anniversary celebrations with wife Suchitra

The actor took to his Twitter to share a romantic moment from his wedding anniversary celebrations with his wife. In the post Mohanlal wrote, “From Tokyo with love: Celebrating 35 years of love & soulmateship!” The actor is clicked while adorably feeding his lovely wife, a piece of their anniversary cake. The couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in Japan.

The duo got together to celebrate their anniversary on the sets of Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz'. The film is currently in the last leg of production work in Japan. The movie will also star Mohanlal in the lead. And, so far, it is considered as one of the most expensive films from Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal's upcoming Films

The actor has completed the first schedule of his wrestling drama titled 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', directed by Lijo Jose Pallisery. The cast features Manikandan R. Achari, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Hareesh Peradi among others, too. Malaikottai Vaaliban is being written by P S Rafeeq and the music department is being handled by Prashant Pillai. Madhu C Neelakandan is cranking the camera for the big-budget action film. Mohanlal is also set to join hands with Prithviraj Sukumaran for a project, touted to be the biggest Malayalam film and a Pan-Indian movie. The film is currently in pre-production and will go on floors in August.

