Mohanlal ages like fine wine & this latest PHOTO in a sporty outfit is proof

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is a class example of there is nothing called ageing. He is one such actor along with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mammootty and Anil Kapoor who are ageing like fine wine. Despite being 61, Mohanlal never leaves to amaze his fans with his dashing looks and super fit body. Today, yet again, he left everyone in awe as the superstar shared a photo himself flaunting his always handsome look.

Mohanlal took to social media and shared a photo of himself in a sporty look. The actor can be seen in an all-black look, which seems like a perfect post-workout shot. Fans are loving this picture as it is already setting the internet on fire. Take a look at the pic here:

Mohanlal is one of the fittest actors and even at the age of 61, he can work out like a boss and effortlessly. He never misses out on a day to work out and also shares videos and photos, which set major fitspiration.