Mohanlal all set to do a cameo in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR? Find Out

South megastar Mohanlal who is looking forward to the release of his period drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is expected to feature in a cameo in the highly anticipated film, RRR. The film helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. There is no update from the makers of the southern film about the Lucifer actor doing a cameo. But, the fans and film audiences are very excited about the news of Mohanlal doing a cameo in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The makers of RRR recently unveiled the title and the first look of the actor cum producer Ram Charan.

The film which is titled, Rise, Revolt and Roar (RRR) will see Jr NTR and Ram Charan as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. These two leading characters reportedly play fierce freedom fighters in the film RRR. The fans and audience members loved the first look of Ram Charan from RRR which was released on the eve of his birthday. The first look of Ram Charan was a birthday surprise from the makers of the film. Jr NTR had tweeted about the birthday gift on Twitter which got the fans very curious.

Now, the film RRR was scheduled to hit the big screen on January 8, 2021, after being delayed from its original release date of 31st July 2020. There is a strong buzz that the south drama could be delayed further owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The south flick RRR, remains to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

