  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mohanlal is all smiles as he celebrates Diwali alongside Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt; See Pic

The latest photo shared by Mohanlal features him in a casual outfit as he posed for a picture along with Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt.
19204 reads Mumbai
Mohanlal is all smiles as he celebrates DiwaliMohanlal is all smiles as he celebrates Diwali alongside Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt; See Pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a picture on his Twitter handle as he celebrated the festival of lights. The Drishyam star shared a happy photo alongside Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata Dutt. The southern megastar features in a casual outfit as he posed for a photo along with Sanjay and Manyata Dutt. The Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Manyata Dutt are seen donning traditional outfits as they happily pose for the picture with Mohanlal. As per news reports, the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the upcoming action thriller called KGF: Chapter 2.

This film will feature south actor Yash in the lead. The highly anticipated action drama is helmed by ace director Prashanth Neel. The upcoming action flick KGF: Chapter 2 is the second film in the KGF franchise after the original blockbuster film KGF. The fans and followers of the southern star Yash are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The shooting of the upcoming drama was previously halted due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The news reports state that the cast and crew of the upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2 has resumed.

Check out the post

The film features Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The first look poster of the villain of the film, Sanjay Dutt was unveiled by the makers some time back. On the other hand, megastar Mohanlal will feature in the highly anticipated film called Drishyam 2. 

(ALSO READ: Mohanlal wraps up the shoot of Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2?)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mohanlal's Twitter

You may like these
Mohanlal shares a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt as he wishes KGF 2 star on his birthday
Mohanlal shares a delightful picture with Sanjay Dutt; Calls him 'Big Brother'
Mohanlal wraps up the shoot of Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2?
Mohanlal starrer with B Unnikrishnan to start filming from November 16; Actor to shoot intense action scenes
Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph opens up about Mohanlal & Meena's look in the upcoming film
Mohanlal's film with director Unnikrishnan to feature Shraddha Srinath as an IAS officer?
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement