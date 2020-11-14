Mohanlal is all smiles as he celebrates Diwali alongside Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt; See Pic

The latest photo shared by Mohanlal features him in a casual outfit as he posed for a picture along with Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt.

The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a picture on his Twitter handle as he celebrated the festival of lights. The Drishyam star shared a happy photo alongside Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata Dutt. The southern megastar features in a casual outfit as he posed for a photo along with Sanjay and Manyata Dutt. The Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Manyata Dutt are seen donning traditional outfits as they happily pose for the picture with Mohanlal. As per news reports, the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the upcoming action thriller called KGF: Chapter 2.

This film will feature south actor Yash in the lead. The highly anticipated action drama is helmed by ace director Prashanth Neel. The upcoming action flick KGF: Chapter 2 is the second film in the KGF franchise after the original blockbuster film KGF. The fans and followers of the southern star Yash are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The shooting of the upcoming drama was previously halted due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The news reports state that the cast and crew of the upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2 has resumed.

The film features Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The first look poster of the villain of the film, Sanjay Dutt was unveiled by the makers some time back. On the other hand, megastar Mohanlal will feature in the highly anticipated film called Drishyam 2.

