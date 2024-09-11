Mohanlal and Chiyaan Vikram lend their voices to Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam for THESE characters

Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam is all geared up for its release on September 12, 2024. Now, the makers of the film have announced that the movie will feature voice roles by Mohanlal and Chiyaan Vikram in Malayalam and Tamil languages.

The official announcement of the same was made through the official social media handles of Tovino Thomas who expressed his excitement and gratitude towards the actors.

Check out the official posts by Tovino Thomas here:

As per the posts by Tovino Thomas, the actors are set to voice the role called cosmic creator who is likely to serve as the narrator for the film. The action-adventure film which is embedded in themes of fantasy and mystique is likely to have a folklorish narration, which would be handled by these superstars.

The movie ARM which also marks Tovino’s 50th cinematic venture is set to be a story that transpires across various timelines. The Minnal Murali actor takes on the role of three different characters that are set in three different timelines.

Set in Northern Kerala, the film delves into the lives of Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, who share a common ancestry. Spanning three generations, they are all tasked with the responsibility of protecting a treasure that originated from a heavenly source.

Aside from Tovino Thomas, the movie features three leading ladies, including Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi. Moreover, the movie also has actors like Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Pramod Shetty, Sanju Sivram, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Anson Paul, Rohini, and many more in key roles.

Check out the trailer for ARM here:

Coming to the actor’s professional front, Tovino Thomas is also filming for the Mohanlal starrer sequel movie, L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The much-anticipated movie marks as the second installment to the Lucifer trilogy with the first installment being released back in 2019.

Furthermore, the actor would also be seen sharing the screen with Trisha Krishnan for the thriller flick Identity. Tovino also has the film Avaran in making as well.

