Mohanlal and Dhanush greet each other warmly at airport: PIC viral

A recent photo of Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Tamil actor Dhanush at the airport has gone viral on the internet. The two actors were seen shaking hands in the photo, and they were both dressed in casual yet stylish outfits. The photo has been shared widely on social media, and fans are loving the camaraderie between the two stars.

Malaikottai Vaaliban actor was wearing a maroon shirt and black denim pants, and he completed his look with a black cap and yellow and black sunglasses. He also sported a full beard. Dhanush, on the other hand, was wearing a white shirt and blue denim pants, and he accessorized with a rudraksha mala necklace and a timeless elegance watch.

The Manichitrathazhu actor and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 actor were in a cheerful mood, and they were seen smiling and chatting happily.

Check out the picture of Dhanush and Mohanlal below

Upcoming projects of Dhanush

Dhanush will next be seen in Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller, a period action film set to release during Pongal, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and many more. It has been revealed that the film will be released in three parts.

Apart from that, Dhanush is also making his second directorial venture, which would also mark his 50th project in the film industry, tentatively titled D50. It is understood that the film will feature Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, and more in prominent roles.

Upcoming projects of Mohanlal

Mohanlal will next be seen in the legal drama Neru, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film also features Priyamani, Siddique, Jagadish, and more in prominent roles. Additionally, he is also filming for the much-awaited sequel of the 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan, which is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Mohanlal is also a part of a pan-Indian film titled Vrushabham, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The actor is also working in Lijo Jose Pellissery's upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban, which will be released on January 25, next year.

