Mohanlal and Ekta Kapoor spotted together; Actor-producer duo collaborate for the first time

It has already been confirmed that Mohanlal will be starring in a pan-Indian film named Vrushabha. Ekta Kapoor will be bankrolling the venture. Now, it seems that the paperwork for the film has been completed, as Mohanlal was spotted today along with Ekta Kapoor at the Yash Raj studio. They were also accompanied by Ekta's father, Jeetendra.

Vrushabha, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is expected to have a pan-Indian release. The Hindi release of the film will be under Ekta Kapoor’s production house. Therefore, the Udayananu Tharam actor was spotted today with Ekta and her father, Jeetendra, at the Yash Raj studio.

The legendary actor was in Mumbai for the Hindi dub of Vrushabha. It is now confirmed that the actor was not just present in the city for dubbing but for something more. The paperwork for Vrushabha has been completed, and the actor as well as the producer have decided to go ahead with their collaboration.

If the film proves to be good, then this would be a new chapter in the careers of both Mohanlal and Ekta Kapoor. Ekta is going to have her first pan-Indian film with Vrushabha. If the film turns out to be a success throughout the country, then Ekta could solidify her position as a pan-Indian producer rather than a Hindi film producer.

Coming to Mohanlal, the actor has been going through a dry spell at the box office lately. He is in urgent need of a hit to prove to his naysayers that his career is still on track. His fans have put all of their hopes in his film with acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery, titled Malaikottai Valiban. The director's last release was the unanimously loved Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty. Mohanlal fans are hopeful that Lijo will be capable of extracting a similar performance as he did with Mammootty from their favorite.

About Vrushabha

Vrushabha has been marketed as a film with an emotional core. It is filled with revenge and is touted to be a story about a father and son. The film is similar to other pan-Indian films like the KGF and Baahubali franchises. Mohanlal is expected to play the role of the father in the film.

