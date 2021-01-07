Mohanlal and his ‘Ichakka’ Mammootty flash their infectious smiles as they share a canded moment in this photo

Calling Mammootty his 'Ichakka', Mohanlal shared a canded photo with him, where both the megastars were seen having a light moment.

We all know that the megastars of Mollywood Mammootty and Mohanlal share a beautiful bond and every time Mohanlal calls Mamookka as ‘Ichakka’, it makes us all get goosebumps. In fact, Mammootty has said during interviews how much it means to him and how it has always made him feel emotional whenever he hears Mohanlal calling him ‘Ichakka’.

Now, taking to his Instagram space, Mohanlal has shared a photo with his Ichakka and it proves yet again, the great bond that they both share. In the photo, they both can be seen sharing a light moment and they both can be seen flashing their infectious smiles. A couple of days back, they both made the headlines when they were spotted while taking part in an event. Photos of the megastars in matching outfit went viral on social media.

See the photo right here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal will be next seen in Drishyam 2, which will get a direct release on the video streaming application, Amazon Prime. Other than Drishyam 2, he also has Ram in his kitty, which is also directed by Jeethu Joseph. He also hinted that the film Empuran with Prithviraj will be rolled out soon. It is expected that more details regarding the film will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty was last seen in the investigative drama Shylock. He will be next seen in The Priest.

