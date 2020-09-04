  1. Home
Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra attend producer Antony Perumbavoor's daughter's engagement; Inside Photos

Antony Perumbavoor took to Instagram to share some beautiful inside photos from the engagement ceremony of his daughter. Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra were also present.
Superstar Mohanlal along with his wife Suchitra recently attended producer Antony Perumbavoor's daughter Anisha's engagement. Producer's daughter, who is a doctor got engaged to Dr Emil Vincent in Kochi. He is the son of Dr Vincent and Sindhu. The ceremony was attended only by a few family members and close friends due to the new government guidelines. Antony Perumbavoor took to Instagram to shared beautiful inside photos from the engagement ceremony. He wrote, "I'm very happy to announce my daughter's marriage fixation. Requesting your prayers and blessings (sic).”

One can see in the photos, Mohanlal along with his wife was dressed up in traditional attire as he sent his best wishes to the couple. While the newly engaged couple was seen wearing black, the others were seen wearing white and gold ensembles. Antony Perumbavoor's daughter's wedding will reportedly take place this year in December. 

Antony also shared a video from the engagement ceremony where Mohanlal can be seen welcoming the guests. The produced thanked everyone for the love and best wishes. He wrote, "Thank you all for your love and wishes - sharing some wonderful moments!" 

CLICK ON THE LINK TO WATCH THE VIDEO 

Antony Perumbavoor runs his production house under the banner, Aashirvad Cinemas. Mohanlal and Antony share a great rapport and are more like a family. They have worked together for a lot of films. 

