Mohanlal and Jeeethu Joesph's 12th Man film shoot begins today on Malayalam New Year

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the highly celebrated actor-director duo are joining hands once again for a new film titled 12th Man. Previously, Mohanlal teamed up with director Jeethu Joseph first for the blockbuster movie Drishyam in 2013. They collaborated yet again for the sequel, Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021. Amidst the high expectations, the blockbuster director-actor duo film 12th Man began rolling today.

Today, on the occasion of the Malayalam New Year, Chingam, the shoot of the 12th Man began. The film has been launched officially today with a formal pooja ceremony as it is an auspicious day for Malayalis. The makers announced this big news by taking to social media and also shared a few photos of the team from the pooja ceremony. Take a look at the photos here:

Blockbuster Duo @Mohanlal - #Jeethujoseph Teaming Up Again For Another Thriller Movie Titled #12thMan Pooja Ceremony Happened This morning.. Here Are Few Pics..#12thManMysteryBegins pic.twitter.com/nCtTKa3ETt — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 17, 2021

12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film soon as the shoot began today.

Apart from these, Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for Bro Daddy, the second directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran, which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead role. The actor is also awaiting his most anticipated film Marakkar: Arabhikadalinte Simham. The film has been postponed twice due to Coronavirus. Previously, it was announced that the film will be released on March 26, 2020, and August 12, 2021. Now a new release date is yet to be announced.