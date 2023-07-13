Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph reunite for the fifth time and it's NOT for Drishyam 3

The blockbuster combo, Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who are known for the Drishyam franchise, have reunited for a new film. The actor and director teamed up for the fifth time after the Drishyam and Ram, which is currently under work. The newly announced film is bankrolled by Aashirvaad Cinemas.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have reunited for Aashirvaad Cinemas Production No 33. The untitled film is expected to go on floors in August 2023. More details about the film are yet to be announced. The makers have not shared details of the cast and crew yet. However, the comeback of the duo again has definitely left movie buffs super excited. The duo creates magic whenever they come together and can't wait to see what's in store this time.

For the unversed, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have teamed up five times till now. They delivered blockbuster hits with Drishyam and Drishyam 2, which was remade in several languages as well. Now, they are working on the third part of the franchise. Apart from this, the duo have also joined hands for another film, which is titled Ram. The shoot has been progressing at a brisk phase.

Jeethu, in an interview, said that about 50 days of shooting are still pending for the movie. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. Ram is also made in two parts and will get a pan-Indian release in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the team of Drishyam (Hindi and Malayalam) are working in tandem with the long-term vision of shooting for both films together. “The idea is to have Drishyam 3 shot together and release them on the same date all across India. While Kerala will see the release in Malayalam with Mohanlal as Goerge Kutty, the rest of India will get to see the journey of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Once the screenplay is locked, the Telugu Drishyam producers also might join the plan of simultaneous release all across on the same date,” the source added.