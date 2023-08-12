Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph team up for the fifth time, new film titled Neru; VIDEO

The blockbuster duo, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have teamed up together for a new film. It's not a Drishyam franchise but a new film, which marks their fifth collaboration. Today, the makers shared a concept video and announced the title of the film as 'Neru'. It is touted to be a legal and courtroom drama.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a title announcement video. With top-notch background, the title has been unveiled in the backdrop of court. Neru comes with the tagline, 'Seeking justice'. The story is written by Jeethu Joseph and Sanithi Mayadevi, who also played a brief role in Drishyam 2.

Sharing the title announcement video, Mohanlal wrote, "Unveiling the title of the 33rd cinematic endeavour produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, directed by Jeethu Joseph."

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have reunited for Aashirvaad Cinemas Production No 33. The untitled film is expected to go on floors in August 2023. On the technical front, Jeethu has retained the same team from his last release, Kooman. It includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, music director Vishnu Shyam and editor VS Vinayak.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph already have Drishyam 3 and Ram in pipeline

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have collaborated on five projects. They delivered blockbuster hits with Drishyam and Drishyam 2, which was remade in several languages as well. Now, they are working on the third part of the franchise.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the team of Drishyam (Hindi and Malayalam) is working in tandem with the long-term vision of shooting for both films together. “The idea is to have Drishyam 3 shot together and release them on the same date all across India. While Kerala will see the release in Malayalam with Mohanlal as Goerge Kutty, the rest of India will get to see the journey of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Once the screenplay is locked, the Telugu Drishyam producers also might join the plan of simultaneous release all across on the same date,” the source added.

Apart from this, the duo have also joined hands for another film, which is titled Ram. The shoot has been progressing at a brisk phase. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. Ram will be presented in two parts and will get a pan-Indian release in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

