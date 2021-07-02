Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph to team up yet again for a thriller?

Mohanlal and Jeethu are currently working together on a mystery thriller, Ram that stars Trisha as the leading lady.

The ‘Complete Actor’ Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph delivered a monster of a hit in the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam. A sequel titled Drishyam 2 had released directly on to Amazon Prime Video and garnered positive reviews this time around as well. Now, the buzz is that Mohanlal and Jeethu might come together for one more film apart from Ram that stars Trisha as the leading lady. The impending film is said to be a mystery thriller and is likely to be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. It is said that this movie might even roll before Prithviraj directed Mohanlal venture - Bro Daddy.

Jeethu, however, didn’t let it know whether the upcoming project would be a direct OTT release first like Drishyam 2 or hit theatres first, preferring to leave it to the producer. Coming back to Drishyam 2, the film is now running in theatres in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman. Mohanlal had taken to Twitter and penned – “On Wednesday (June 30), Mohanlal shared the poster of Drishyam 2 and wrote, "For those of you in UAE, Qatar and Oman, #Drishyam2 finally reaches the big screen. Releasing tomorrow! (sic)." Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles. The film was the first-ever OTT blockbuster from the Malayalam film industry. Drishyam 3 might also be in the offing.

Earlier, on Drishyam 2’s OTT success, Lalettan had penned - "Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to #Drishyam2. I Am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation. The success of #Drishyam2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it. It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves (sic)."

