Mohanlal and L2: Empuraan team wishes Prithiviraj Sukumaran on his birthday: WATCH

The actor turned director of the Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj Sukumaran is turning 41 today, making co-stars, colleagues and fans come together and wish the talented actor a happy birthday. The actor has been an ardent part of the Malayalam film fraternity since the early 2000s, his contributions to cinema and struggles in finding a name for himself, despite being shamed by some as arrogant for speaking his mind, led to him being one of the most beloved actors of Indian cinema today.

The actor in the year 2019 released his first film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas in leading roles. The film which was well-received by the masses was one of the biggest hits of Malayalam movies. Recently it was announced that the team has commenced its principal photography and began with a ceremonious pooja. Now, the entire team of L2: Empuraan has come together and wished the star and their director a heartfelt birthday wish.

Check out Mohanlal’s tweet

The birthday post done by the team showcases the crew of the film including music director Deepak Dev, producer Antony Perumbavoor, cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, writer Murali Gopi and in the end superstar Mohanlal also wishing him a loving birthday. The film which is expected to be a grander version than its predecessor will surely be an amazing watch in theatres. The actor is apparently celebrating his birthday in Ladakh as he is busy with the shoots of the film.

More on Prithviraj’s lineups

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently the most sought-after actor in Indian cinema. The actor’s new look from the Prabhas film, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was released earlier today. The team of his next Malayalam film, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil also shared a special birthday post for the actor. The film directed by Vipin Das is expected to be a comedy film with Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph co-starring with him.

Furthermore, Prithviraj is also expected to be seen in the films Vilayath Buddha and the Blessy directorial film, Aadujeevitham. He is also making a comeback to Hindi films as well, playing the main antagonist in the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starter Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

ALSO READ: Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's NEW majestic look as Vardharaja Mannaar The King OUT