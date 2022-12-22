Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery drop the title announcement making video of their dream project; WATCH
Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery dropped a title announcement making video as a surprise for their fans and followers, ahead of the first look and title reveal.
Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema is finally joining hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor-director duo is set to reveal the first look and title of their first collaboration on December 23, Friday. As per the reports, Mohanlal and Lijo Jose's dream project is an out-and-out action thriller. Interestingly, the superstar and talented filmmaker surprised their fans and followers pn Thursday, by dropping a title announcement making video on their respective social media handles.
The Title announcement making video
The first of its kind, the title announcement-making video of Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's dream project has showcased the immense efforts that went behind the making of its first look and title teaser, which is slated to be released on Friday. In the video, director Lijo is seen discussing the character sketch and first-look poster design with his technicians. The art department, on the other hand, is seen actively involved in creating some unique props for the title teaser.
This is undoubtedly the most unique first look and title launch the Malayalam film industry has ever witnessed. The biggest highlight of the making video is the introduction given to the project's leading man, which reads "Malayalathinte Mohanlal avatharikkunna" (which translates 'Presenting Malayalam's Mohanlal').
Watch Mohanlal's Instagram video below:
