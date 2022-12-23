Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's dream project titled Malaikottai Valiban; Check out poster
The superstar Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared the title poster of his upcoming Malayalam film with director Lijo Jose Pellissery.
The big and most awaited news of the day is here. The title of Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's dream project is Malaikottai Valiban. The superstar took to Twitter and shared the title poster of the film and made fans super excited. It is currently the most anticipated film in Mollywood.
As per the reports, Mohanlal and Lijo Jose's dream project is an out-and-out action thriller. If the reports are to be believed, popular Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is approached to play the female lead in the project.
Yesterday, the actor shared the title announcement-making video and took the internet on fire. The video showcased the immense efforts that went behind the making of title poster.
