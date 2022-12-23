Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's dream project titled Malaikottai Valiban; Check out poster

The big and most awaited news of the day is here. The title of Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's dream project is Malaikottai Valiban. The superstar took to Twitter and shared the title poster of the film and made fans super excited. It is currently the most anticipated film in Mollywood.

As per the reports, Mohanlal and Lijo Jose's dream project is an out-and-out action thriller. If the reports are to be believed, popular Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is approached to play the female lead in the project.

