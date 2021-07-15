  1. Home
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy begins rolling today in Hyderabad; Photos & VIDEO goes viral

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy begins rolling today with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Photos from sets are currently trending on social media platforms.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 10:49 pm
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bro Daddy begins rolling today in Hyderabad; Photos & VIDEO goes viral
Bro Daddy is a Malayalam movie starring Mohanlal in the lead role under the direction of Prithviraj Sukumaran. This movie is one of the highly anticipated movies as it marks the wonderful collaboration between Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Bro Daddy is the second directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Ever since the announcement of Bro Daddy, cinephiles have been eagerly waiting for an update. Today, the makers have finally announced that Bro Daddy has started rolling.

Bro Daddy kick-started shoot today in Hyderabad with a formal puja ceremony. Photos of Prithviraj and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan sitting on a bike from the sets are currently going viral on social media platforms. According to the reports, the first shot was done today and regular shoot will begin after a week on 20th July. The makers are planning to complete the project in a 40-days long single schedule in Hyderabad. Take a look at the photos here: 

 

Touted to be a full fledged fun family entertainer, Bro Daddy  will also feature Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir in major roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran gained worldwide recognition with his first directorial venture Lucifer so the expectations are sky high on this movie. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. The multi-starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

