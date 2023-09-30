Mohanlal and Prithviraj's L2E-Empuraan launch video sparks Lucifer sequel hype

The launch video for the sequel to Lucifer, L2E-Empuraan, has been released to the utter delight of fans. Prithviraj Sukumaran had promised fans that there would be an interesting update that would be out within the next few days, and netizens are more than happy with this particular update. Lucifer was the directorial debut of Prithviraj, and since then, the celebrated actor has made Bro Daddy, also with Mohanlal. Also, in the launch video, it is mentioned that the film will start rolling on October 5.

The launch video of L2E-Empuraan consists of sequences from Lucifer and features a snippet of Indrajith Sukumaran saying, ‘He is coming back!’ The movie will also mark Lyca Productions' foray into Malayalam films. The production company took to their Instagram handle and wrote, ‘God's Own Country Welcomes Lyca Productions. We are elated to make our debut in Malayalam cinema with #L2E - Empuraan, teaming up with Aashirvad Cinemas for the highly-anticipated 2nd installment of blockbuster #Lucifer’

Check out the launch video of L2E-Empuraan here:

The entire team of L2E-Empuraan, including the cast members, took to their social media handles to share the launch video. Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran unitedly took to social media to share the delightful news. The post shared by the cast members read, ‘#L2E - Empuraan. It’s an honour for the ‘L’ team to welcome #LycaProductions to the Malayalam Cinema industry. Jointly produced by #AashirvadCinemas and #LycaProductions, the 2nd instalment of the #LUCIFER franchise starts rolling from 5th Oct 2023.’

About Lucifer

The original 2019 film was a monstrous success at the box office and went on to become one of the biggest grossers in the history of Malayalam cinema. Other than Mohanlal, the film also featured Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Sachin Khedekar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Fazil, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Nyla Usha. It has to be seen how many of the original cast members will be part of the sequel.

