Mohanlal announces next with director Lijo Jose Pellissery; Says 'super delighted' as he shares PICS

Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared the news with fans of his next as he wrote, "I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films." Lijo Jose Pellissery is known for the blockbuster film Jallikattu which was nominated as India’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Mohanlal is one of the busiest stars in the South with back-to-back movies lined up. Today, the actor, who already has 4 movies in the pipeline, has announced his next with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor took to Twitter and shared a few pics with the director as he expressed his excitement to collaborate with Lijo.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen in a film titled Monster, which was released in theaters last week. The thriller features him in the role of Lucky Singh, a man with a secret. Monster received a mixed response from the audience.

Mohanlal recently wrapped up the London schedule of Ram, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph project. He will once again reunite with the director very soon, for the third installment of the popular franchise, Drishyam. The superstar is also teaming up with Jallikattu director Lijo Jose Pellissery for a sports drama. The movie is expected to feature the veteran actor in the role of a wrestler. Mohanlal will reunite with Prithviraj Sukumaran for L2: Empuraan, the sequel of their 2019-released film Lucifer, in 2023.

Interestingly, the complete actor of Mollywood is set to make his directorial debut at the age of 62, with the upcoming 3D fantasy film, Barroz.

Lijo, on the other hand, has already finished shooting a film with superstar Mammootty. The movie titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the screens soon.