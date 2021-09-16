Mohanlal begins the shoot of Jeethu Joseph's 12th Man; PICS & VIDEO goes viral

Mohanlal joined the cast and crew on the film's sets. The 12th Man team had already started shooting for the film in Kerala. In the location video which is shared by the team, the complete actor is seen at his stylish best in a blues t-shirt and back hoodies, which is paired with his signature beard look. A few pictures from the sets also surfaced on social media.

According to the buzz, the Mohanlal starrer revolves around the get-together of 11 friends and a 12th person who joins them. The movie depicts the unexpected events that happen during the get-togethers, in a time span of 24 hours.

Previously, Mohanlal teamed up with director Jeethu Joseph first for the blockbuster movie Drishyam in 2013. They collaborated yet again for the sequel, Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently wrapped up the entire shoot of his Malayalam film Bro Daddy, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. So for now, the actor is going to put all his focus on the 12th Man shoot.