Mohanlal Birthday: Tovino Thomas, Kichcha Sudeep, Venkatesh Daggubati, Prithviraj send wishes to the superstar

Be it his dialogue delivery or playing unconventional roles in the film, Mohanlal has always left his fans amazed with his strong on-screen persona. He brings life, emotions to every character he plays.

The Indian film industry is showering Malayalam superstar Mohanlal with best wishes on his 61st birthday. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of himself with Mohanlal from the Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. The actor wrote, "This was Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan by now. Will hopefully get there soon enough. Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta!"

Tollywood star Venkatesh Daggubati shared a candid throwback photo with everyone's favourite Lalettan and penned a heartfelt birthday note. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the most naturally talented actor and the complete human being @Mohanlal Wishing nothing but the best for you." Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep wished great health and happiness to Mohanlal on Twitter.

Tovino Thomas also shared a lovely photo with the legendary actor on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday Laletta."

He is known for his best performances in the movies like Vanaprastham released in 1999, ​Thanmathra (2005), Bharatham (1991), Drishyam, Drishyam 2 among many.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has kickstarted shooting for directorial debut film Barroz. In 2019, while announcing his directorial debut, Mohanlal called it the beginning of a new journey.

Here's wishing the superstar a very Happy Birthday!

