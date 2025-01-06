Mohanlal breaks silence at AMMA event in Kochi after resigning from its presidency 4 months ago

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct.

Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi were recently seen at a gathering for the Malayalam actors’ association, AMMA, in Kochi. During the event, AMMA’s ex-president and superstar Mohanlal addressed the current state of the organization and the recent struggles faced by them.

In his addressal, the superstar admitted that the association has had a “dark cloud” hovering over them for the last few months. Highlighting how he hopes for situations to get better, the actor said, “We do much more than people realize and we have the potential to do things no other organization can. Not just for the members but for the public as well.”

Besides Mohanlal, the event also saw MoS Suresh Gopi addressing the state of AMMA and how the time is crucial to reinstate the governance. Additionally, the actor-turned-politician lashed out against people who referred to the organization as A.M.M.A instead of AMMA (meaning mother in Malayalam).

Suresh Gopi said, “It was late actor Murali who gave the name ‘AMMA’ to the association, and that’s how it will be pronounced. We will not obey what outsiders say. This ‘A’ dot ‘M’ dot ‘M’ dot ‘A’ dot…they can believe whatever they want but it is AMMA for us.”

For those unversed, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, aka AMMA, had run into trouble earlier in the day after the Hema Committee report was made public. The report stated various shocking situations within the industry with actresses accusing actors, producers, directors, and more of sexual misconduct.

This led the organization to face heat on the matter and concluded with Mohanlal submitting a joint resignation along with the 17 members of the executive committee.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar’s emotional goodbye to his wife Shalini and kids as he heads to participate in Dubai 24 Hours race