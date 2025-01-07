Mohanlal calls out people who criticized his debut directorial Barroz without giving it a chance; says ‘Everyone who watched…’

Mohanlal hit the big screens on December 25, 2024, with his debut directorial flick Barroz. The children’s fantasy movie, starring the actor himself, opened to mixed reviews, prompting the superstar to respond.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Mohanlal criticized those who reviewed the movie without watching it. He said, “After four decades in cinema, I see Barroz as something I am giving back to society. Everyone who watched the film enjoyed it, but some people haven’t seen the movie yet are criticizing it.”

Elaborating further, Mohanlal emphasized the importance of understanding certain aspects of a movie before criticizing it. The superstar clarified that he never claimed Barroz should be compared to Hollywood movies or the advanced technology used in those productions.

The actor concluded that the movie was simply an experimental attempt by him and his “extraordinarily” talented team. Speaking more about Barroz, the film tells the tale of a 400-year-old spirit guardian who safeguards a treasure. Set against the backdrop of Portuguese folklore, the movie explores the spirit’s loyalty to his king and how he fulfills his duty.

In addition to Mohanlal in the title role, the movie features a cast that includes Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, and others in key roles.

On the work front, Mohanlal is next set to appear in the movie Thudarum. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is slated for release on January 30, 2025, and features actors such as Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Nandu, and Irshad Ali.

Furthermore, Mohanlal is also set to hit theaters on March 27, 2025, with his much-awaited sequel L2: Empuraan , directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

