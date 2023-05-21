Mohanlal celebrates his 63rd birthday in a special way; Actor shares photos

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is one of the most bankable actors in the South Film Industry. He is one of the highest-paid actors and is loved by his fans. On May 21, the actor turned 63. Social media is flooded with wishes for the actor. He celebrated his birthday in an intimate celebration. Post this celebration, he spent the day in a special way with underprivileged kids. The superstar shared the photos of the celebration on social media.

Mohanlal celebrates his birthday with underprivileged kids

The actor took to his official social media account and uploaded a collage of four photos sharing pictures of the celebration. In the photos, Mohanlal is seen cutting cake and handing over gifts to the kids. He also posed with them. Sharing the photo, Mohanlal wrote in the caption, "A humble birthday celebration with the blessings of the little angels of Angelz Hut, a shelter home run by the HUM Foundation! The project nurtures girls from underprivileged communities, empowering them for a great future. Thank you for this day, Zon Edamuttath!"

Mohanlal is known among the masses for his contribution to social causes. Last year, the actor also spent the day with 20 underprivileged children who took part in a summer camp organised by an NGO. The organisation provides education to the children who belong to a tribal village. Mohanlal sang songs with them, cut cake, and celebrated his day in the most special way.

Take a look at Mohanlal's post here:

The comment section of the post is filled with wishes from actors of the South Industry and other well-wishers of Mohanlal. Tovino Thomas, Nyla Usha, and other celebs had only one message for the superstar, "Happy Birthday Laletta." For the unversed, Mohanlal is fondly called Laletta which came from his nickname Lalu. Fans of the actor also showered their love for the actor in the comment section.

ALSO READ: It's OFFICIAL: Thalapathy Vijay's next with Venkat Prabhu; Thalapathy 68 to have Yuvan Shankar Raja's music