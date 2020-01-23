Mohanlal on competing with Mammootty: There is no battle between us in the film industry

Recently, in an interview, Mohanlal spoke his heart out about his friendship and competition with Mammootty. The Lucifer star questioned, "Why should I compete with him?"

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the superstars of Malayalam film industry have always set some real friendship goals. The two brilliant actors are ruling the industry with their strong onscreen roles for decades. The duo shares a strong friendship and the mutual admiration that have for each other is unbeatable. Though they share a good rapport, their fans always battle over their stardom on social media. Recently, in an interview, Mohanlal spoke his heart out about his friendship and competition with Mammootty. The Lucifer star questioned, "Why should I compete with him?"

“There is no battle between us in the film industry. I think there may be a healthy competition. I strongly believe I won’t be able to play the great roles played by Mammootty with such intensity. Then why should I compete with him?,” asked Mohanlal in an interview with Mathrubhumi. He further added, “Actually, when I watch his good roles, I used to crave for similar roles. I don’t think its wrong. A competition turns negative when one competes to destroy someone." Well, Mohanlal and Mammootty, both have always praised each other no matter what their fans say on social media.

Meanwhile, Mammootty's film Shylock has hit the screens today. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, Shylock is produced by Joby George under his banner Goodwill Entertainment. The film is written by debut writers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan.

Credits :Mathrubhumi

Read More