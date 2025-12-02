Mohanlal completes shooting for Drishyam 3, celebrates on sets — Video

Mohanlal has officially wrapped up his portions for Drishyam 3, marking a major milestone for one of Malayalam cinema’s most anticipated films. A video of the actor cutting a cake and celebrating the moment with the crew is now gaining traction on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the excitement on set. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third part continues the journey of Georgekutty, one of Mohanlal’s most iconic characters.

Panorama Studios secures global rights

Drishyam 3 has already made headlines for its massive business. Panorama Studios acquired the worldwide theatrical and digital rights even before filming was completed. The film reportedly entered the Rs 350 crore club during production as per the Times of India, setting a new benchmark for a regional Indian film.

During Manorama Hortus’ discussion titled Akasham Thottu Malayalam Cinema: The Power Behind the Rise, producer M Ranjith spoke about the remarkable achievement.

“This is the first time that a regional language film in India has received such a big business while the shooting is still going on. If you look at it like that, how high Malayalam cinema has reached. There are more and more excellent films. The best theatres are also in Kerala. The share received after the release of the film ‘Thudarum’ is Rs 55 crore. When a film is successful, the government gets the most money,” said M Ranjith.

Panorama Studios, which also produced the Hindi remake of Drishyam, continues its association with the franchise for the third installment.

Here’s what Jeethu Joseph says about part 3

Jeethu Joseph earlier revealed that Drishyam 3 will explore the changes Georgekutty undergoes after four years. He also confirmed that the third film will not be as heavy or intensely layered as the first two parts. The director added that while the tone may be different, the film will stay true to the core universe that made the first two movies successful.

The Drishyam franchise remains one of the biggest success stories in Malayalam cinema. Released on December 19, 2013, the first film became the first-ever Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 50 crore club. It eventually earned Rs 75 crore from theatres and was remade in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

The cast included Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sarath, Siddique, and Esther Anil, all of whom became memorable for their roles. The second part, released on February 19, 2021, premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video and continued the franchise’s strong reception.

