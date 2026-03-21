Mohanlal confirms reunion with Priyadarshan: ‘My first hero and 100th film hero will be same’

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan have been friends and long-time collaborators for decades, delivering some of the most iconic films in Malayalam cinema. Their collaborations have significantly influenced popular culture for Keralamites. Now, the superstar and the director are reuniting once again, marking Priyadarshan’s 100th film.

Mohanlal officially announces reunion with director Priyadarshan

Taking to his official social media handles, Mohanlal shared an update about his next project, which marks Priyadarshan’s 100th venture in cinema. Announcing the project, the actor wrote, “Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey.”

Lalettan added, “My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself at a loss for words to express what that truly means to me. A hundred films is not just a number; it represents a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by a belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close.”

Mohanlal further stated that the landmark film was being brought to life by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander serving as co-producer. The superstar added that he was deeply honoured to be a part of the journey and that some moments were not meant to be explained, but only to be felt and cherished with gratitude.

See the post here:

In the video shared, Priyadarshan expressed how grateful he felt to work with Mohanlal on his 100th film. The Oppam director said, “My first film, as well as the first script I ever wrote, had Mohanlal as the lead. Now, my 100th film would also feature Lal in the lead role, which is something rarer than even a blue moon.”

Previously, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan had teamed up for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea), an epic historical drama that was released in 2021.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to appear on the big screen in Drishyam 3 , directed by Jeethu Joseph. The crime thriller is scheduled to release on April 2, 2026, although it is rumored to be postponed due to the unavailability of release slots in GCC countries.

Lalettan is currently filming his next project, tentatively titled L366, directed by Tharun Moorthy, with Meera Jasmine as the co-lead. The film is expected to be released during the Pooja holidays this year.

Moreover, the superstar will make cameo appearances in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa: Part 1, and his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film, Thudakkam.

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