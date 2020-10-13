Mohanlal congratulates the winners of Kerala State Film Awards: Wishing you all many more accolades

Mohanlal took to his Twitter account to wish the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards on their achievement. Check out the post.

The Malayalam super star Mohanlal took to his Twitter account, to congratulate all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards. The actor took to his Twitter account to wish the winners on their achievement. The megastar wrote, "Hearty congratulations to Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruti, Lijo Jose Pellissery and all the winners of Kerala State Film Awards. Wishing you all many more accolades going forward. #keralastatefilmawards."

On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen in the upcoming film called Drishyam 2. The actor also shared a picture from the sets of the Jeethu Joseph film. The first glimpse of the much awaited film was unveiled by the makers some time back. The film is the second part in the Drishyam franchise. The film, Drishyam 2 is among the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The original film proved to be a thundering blockbuster. The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the thriller.

Check out the post

Hearty congratulations to Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruti, Lijo Jose Pellissery and all the winners of Kerala State Film Awards. Wishing you all many more accolades going forward.#keralastatefilmawards — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 13, 2020

The lead actor of Drishyam 2 will also feature as the lead in the upcoming film called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This film will feature the Malayalam super star Mohanlal as the character named Kunjali Marakkar IV. This character is the naval chief of the Samoothiri, state news reports. The first look poster of the film has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audiences. The upcoming film is helmed by ace director Priyadarshan.

(ALSO READ: Mohanlal to play the lead in filmmaker B Unnikrishnan's upcoming film?)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×