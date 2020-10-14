Mohanlal is a delight to look at with his infectious smile in his latest PHOTO; See post

In his latest photo, Mollywood megastar Mohanlal can be seen smiling his infectious smile and it will give a dose of positivity to his fans.

Earlier last week, it was announced that Mollywood megastar Mohanlal has joined the sets of his upcoming film Drishyam 2 along with the rest of the cast and crew. His photos with the other cast members including Meena were shared by the actor and the film’s director on social media. Now, the actor has shared a photo of himself in an ash shirt and a mundu. In the photo, he can be seen smiling his infectious smile and it will surely break one’s mid-week blues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of the sequel of Drishyam. Starring Meena as the leading lady, the film’s director Jeethu Joseph director recently revealed in an interview that since the film needs only a smaller number of cast members, they will shoot it in a contained environment. On the other hand, Mohanlal’s yet another film with the same director titled Ram has Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. The director stated that they will not restart the shooting any time soon as some portions need to be shot in foreign locations.

He also has in his kitty, the historical flick Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Talking about the film, the makers stated that they are not in a hurry to release the film and that they will wait till the pandemic situation is fully contained before releasing it in theatres.

