Mohanlal dishes out midweek fitspiration as he aces his boxing practice; Watch

Time and again, Malayalam actor Mohanlal has dished out major fitness goals on social media. Apart from impressing the audience with his memorable performances on the big screen, the National Award-winning actor has also been a fitness enthusiast and inspiration consistently. Speaking of which, earlier today, the Drishyam 2 actor was seen acing his boxing practice. In a video shared by a Twitter user, Mohanlal could be seen upping his boxing skills and how!

Even at 61, the actor ensures to take some time out to keep up with a consistent fitness routine. Mohanlal is quite active on his social media handles, and often treats fans to sneak-peek of him killing it at the gym. In the past, he has shared videos several videos- from lifting heavy weights and dumbells to battling ropes, doing bench press – Mohanlal has done it all, and that too with perfection. As such, it won’t be wrong to say that the actor has been a source of inspiration to many.

Check out the aforementioned boxing video below:

Even at this age



His flexibility and dedication is unmatchable #Mohanlal

Earlier this year, Mohanlal shared a 4-minute-long video that showed a glimpse of him trying different kinds of workouts. He captioned the post: "Exercise keeps both the body and the mind healthy." For the unversed, Mohanlal is also part of the Territorial Army Battalion. His body transformation from time-to-time leaves fans stunned.

On the work front, Mohanlal is looking forward to the release of his period drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The superstar has wrapped up shooting of Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial film Bro Daddy. He also has another announced project, 12th Man with Jeethu Joseph. His film with director Shaji Kailas hit the floors in October, while he also has another multilingual historical drama in the pipeline with director VA Shrikumar Menon.

