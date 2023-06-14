Mohanlal does something unbelievable at the age of 63; Fans drop comments

Mohanlal is the biggest Malayalam superstar of South cinema. He is a fitness inspiration, even at the age of 63. The actor sets major goals with his workout videos and shows age is just a number for him as he manages to nail everything like a pro. The Alone actor recently shared a video from the gym and we are awestruck.

Mohanlal took to Instagram and shared a workout video from the gym with his personal fitness trainer. He is seen performing upper-body exercises with his trainer and flaunting ripped biceps. Mohanlal wore a grey tee and paired-up matching shorts for his gym look. Can't believe, the superstar is 63 from any angle, the amount of sheer hard work he puts is truly inspiring.

As soon as the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis to express their admiration. This is the first time he impressed and inspired people with his fitness. The actor's Instagram has a series of videos that show he loves fitness.

Watch Mohanlal's latest workout video here:



Mohanlal wraps up Malaikottai Vaaliban

Mohanlal has wrapped up the shoot of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s directorial venture titled Malaikottai Vaaliban. The makers of the film shared a video from sets and officially announced the pack up. Sharing the video, John & Mary Creative wrote on Instagram, “Thanks. Our first film venture, Malaikottai Vaaliban, has successfully completed its shoot. We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt thanks to all the artistes and technicians who travelled with the film and worked round-the-clock from the first stage of the film to the moment of its pack up. The support given by the Malayali audiences and the media at every juncture of the film’s shooting has been huge. The enthusiasm and energy that this support provided our team is indescribable. Now begins Malaikottai Vaaliban’s journey to reach the theatres. We hope to receive your sincere love and cooperation in this journey as well.”



Upcoming films

The actor will also begin shooting for his next, L2: Empuraan, made under the direction of actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran. It's the sequel to their hit 2019 political action thriller, Lucifer. He will also star in Jeethu Joseph's directorial Ram and Drishyam 3. The actor also makes his directorial debut Barroz. and “Drishyam 3.”vf

