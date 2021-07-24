Mohanlal dons a chef's hat & shares his special chicken recipe in this video; Wife Suchitra approves

Mohanlal is one of the most biggest and popular actors in the South film industry. He is often referred to as Superstar of Malayalam cinema and is a multifaceted actor, who can ace acing, cooking, dancing. The actor has yet again taken the internet by storm but this time by donning the hat chef. Yes, he donned the chef's hat and cooked a special dish for his fans.

Mohanlal took to social media and shared a proper cooking video, where he can be seen teaching how to cook a chicken. However, it's not a usual Chicken Curry as it is a special recipe of Mohanlal. In the video, Mohanlal is giving directions to the viewers on how to take each ingredient, the measurements and so on. Click on the link here to check out the delicious Mohanlal special chicken dish:

Cooking video - special chicken recipe https://t.co/l7uszRwEVr — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 24, 2021

The chicken dish looks yummy and seems like wife Suchitra agrees too as she gave thumbs up by tasting it. The actor’s wife Suchitra is also a foodie and Mohanlal makes sure to pamper his lady by cooking such yummy dishes. And it isn't the first time, Mohanlal tried his hands-on cooking. Earlier, he made sauté vegetables and pan-fried sea bass.

On the work front, He is also looking forward to the release of his films Aaraattu with director B. Unnikrishnan and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan. He is currently shooting for a movie titled Bro Daddy, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. He has also teamed up yet again with Jeethu Joseph after Drishyam 2 for a movie titled 12th Man.