Mohanlal drops a glimpse of his intense workout at 56, putting all fitness junkies to shame; WATCH

Our beloved South celebs spend a large amount of time in the gym in order to maintain that picture-perfect appearance, and superstar Mohanlal is no different. Recently, the Bro Daddy star took to Instagram and dropped a video from his intense workout session. In the video, the Barroz actor can be seen doing some hardcore training. This clip goes to show us why the superstar is so fit even at this age.

Mohanlal, who is presently in Dubai, has signed another promising project recently, set to go on floors by May 2023. This multilingual drama has been named Vrushabha. The magnum opus revolves around the conflict between love and revenge. The actor will essay the role of a father in the film which will be shot in Malayalam and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Talking about the movie, Mohanlal was quoted as saying. "The moment I heard the script, I was hooked onto the idea of Vrushabha. It’s a riveting father-son high-energy drama that spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore’s vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on this first film together."

Director Nanda Kishore said, "At the heart of every good film is characters which connect with you and stay with you for years after ever you have seen the film. I have been writing VRUSHABHA for the last 5 years. It’s a dream come true to work with Mohanlal Sir and I am excited to take the movie to the floors."

Mohanlal also has an exciting lineup including, Monster, Alone, Ram, Barroz, L2: Empuraan, and Drishyam 3, among others.

