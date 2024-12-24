Mohanlal drops major update about Drishyam 3: Is the Jeethu Joseph directorial on the cards?

Mohanlal established a mysterious stature for himself and the entire Malayalam film industry with his 2013 film Drishyam. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie garnered immense affection, leading to a sequel and even a remake in Bollywood. Recently, the beloved Mollywood star shared exciting news about the return of Drishyam with a third installment.

Speaking with Galatta during a promotional interview for Barroz, Mohanlal opened up about how the Malayalam film industry garnered countrywide recognition after the success of Drishyam.

The actor recalled how even bringing the second installment of the franchise took a lot of time since the country was hit by the pandemic.

Despite the odds, he mentioned how the movie helped him gain wider recognition among audiences, even though the sequel came years after the first part.

Revealing whether Drishyam 3 was on the cards, Mohanlal stated, “For Drishyam 2, we waited, and after six years, when we planned it, COVID came. But that COVID and Drishyam created something—a big thing for the Malayalam industry. People all over the world watched this film. Now, I was shooting in Gujarat, and even on the flight, a lot of Gujaratis were saying, ‘Oh, Mohanlal!’ So, after watching Drishyam 2, they started to watch lots of Malayalam films. Now, we are trying to come out with Drishyam 3.”

For those unversed, Drishyam was first released in 2013, unraveling the story and struggles of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of a police IG goes missing.

Besides Mohanlal, the film starred Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and others.

Backed by Mohanlal’s own production company, Aashirvad Cinemas, the film received an extremely positive response from the audience, including rave reviews from critics.

Based on box office collections, the film started off slow but later raked in massive earnings. It was also remade in Hindi under the same name, with Ajay Devgn portraying the protagonist.

