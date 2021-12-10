Mohanlal elected as AMMA President again; Nobody filed nomination for the post

Malayalan superstar Mohanlal has been elected as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) once again. Since nobody else applied for their nomination for the said post, Mohanlal has been appointed as the president again. Also, Edavela Babu will continue to be the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Their new term will continue up to 2024. Meanwhile, the election of actors Jayasurya and Siddique as joint secretary and treasurer respectively has been confirmed as well on Thursday as there was no other nomination for both the posts.

On the other hand, Asha Sharath, Shwetha Menon and Maniyan Pilla Raju have filed their nomination for the post of Vice President. The elections of these posts will be held on December 19 and the results will be out on the same day.

AMMA had been in the limelight for all the right and wrong reasons in the past few years due to the actor assault case. Many had resigned from the organisation while Dileep, the accused in the case was previously been expelled.

Also Read: Project K: Prabhas to join Deepika Padukone for an important schedule in Hyderabad today