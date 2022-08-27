Mohanlal to essay the role of a father in multilingual film Vrushabha; To go on floors in May 2023

Superstar Mohanlal, who is currently in Dubai has signed another interesting project that is set to go on floors in May 2023. Titled, Vrushabha, a magnum opus will be high on emotions. It revolves around the conflict between 2 emotions that run the world – Love vs Revenge.

Shot in Malayalam and Telugu, and to be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Vrushabha is a high-octane father-son drama, with Mohanlal essaying the role of father. "The moment I heard the script, I was hooked onto the idea of Vrushabha. It’s a riveting father-son high-energy drama which spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore’s vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on this first film together," says Mohanlal.



Director Nanda Kishore adds, "At the heart of every good film is characters which connect with you and stay with you for years after ever you have seen the film. I have been writing VRUSHABHA for the last 5 years. It’s a dream come true to work with Mohanlal Sir and I am excited to take the movie to the floors"



Vrushabha is by AVS Studios Presentation in association with Shyam Sunder’s First Step Movies. Directed by Nanda Kishore and Produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh and Shyam Sunder, the film is scheduled to go on floors in May 2023. The makers are planning to release in early 2024 worldwide.

