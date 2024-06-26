Mohanlal extends heartfelt birthday wishes to actor-minister Suresh Gopi on his 66th birthday; shares teaser of latter’s film Varaaham

Actor and Union minister Suresh Gopi is celebrating his 66th birthday today and as a mark of celebration, the makers of his next film Varaaham have unveiled a teaser. Joining in on the occasion, the complete actor Mohanlal has also shared the teaser on his official Instagram handle.

The actor has shared a new poster from the upcoming movie featuring superstar Suresh Gopi, presenting the teaser’s link. Along with the poster, the legendary actor also said, “Best wishes dear Suresh.”

Mohanlal extends his best wishes to Suresh Gopi on his 66th birthday

Over the years, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi have been part of several movies together with Manichitrathazhu being one of the most famous among them. Both actors are often seen sharing a special bond in public spaces, often sharing affectionate wishes on most occasions.

The upcoming movie Varaaham directed by Sanal V Devan presents a teaser with an intriguing and mysterious premise. The teaser showcases the actor narrating the game of Jallikattu (bull-taming) and how the bull tries to subdue the person riding on top of it. With the thrilling music by Rahul Raj, the teaser also exhibits a stylish new look for the actor.

Besides Suresh Gopi, the film also has Gautham Vasudev Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu in leading roles. Though the teaser of the movie has been released, an official release date or more details about the film are still pending.

Advertisement

On the work front

Suresh Gopi was last seen in the lead role in the film Garudan, a crime thriller directed by Arun Varma. The movie written by Midhun Manuel Thomas featured Biju Menon, Siddique, Jagadish, Abhirami, and many more in key roles and was a blockbuster hit in theaters.

Besides Varaaham, the actor is set to play the lead role in the legal drama JSK (Janaki vs State of Kerala) directed by Pravin Narayanan. The movie features the actor in a lawyer role with Anupama Parameshwaran playing a key role.

The actor is also set to play a mass-action avatar in the film Ottakomban which has been delayed as of now. Moreover, the actor will also be portraying a lead role in a film produced by Mammootty.

ALSO READ: Mammootty’s production house to bankroll Suresh Gopi’s next; Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban rumored as part of cast